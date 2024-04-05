Express Get Back in the Win Column, Defeat Chihuahuas 10-2

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (4-2) took down the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-3) on Thursday night by a final score of 10-2 at Southwest University Park. The Express have taken two of the first three games in the six-game series.

Round Rock reliever RHP Grant Anderson (1-0, 0.00) took home the victory after he threw a scoreless fifth inning with one hit. El Paso starter LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 16.62) was credited with the loss. He allowed five earned runs on five hits with three walks in 2.0 innings of work.

Along the Train Tracks:

* Round Rock jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. 1B Blaine Crim belted a sacrifice fly before RF Sandro Fabian smacked a three-run home run. * In the second inning, Express SS Jonathan Ornelas tripled and came home when 2B Jax Biggers added a sacrifice fly to give the Express a 5-0 advantage. * The Chihuahuas would bark back in the third inning. 3B Clay Dungan brought home CF Bryce Johnson on an RBI groundout to make it a 5-1 game. * 3B Davis Wendzel and Crim each went yard in the fourth to make it a 7-1 Express lead. Ornelas hit an RBI single to center field to increase the lead to 8-1. * El Paso scored its second run of the game in the sixth inning when DH Oscar Mercado scored on a throwing error. * The E-Train added two more runs in the top of the ninth. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Ornelas and Biggers extended the lead to 10-2. RHP Daniel Robert finished the night with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Michael Lorenzen had an effective second outing with the Express as he continues to make his way back to the big club. The veteran went 4.0 innings giving up one earned run on three hits and he struck out four. * SS Jonathan Ornelas had quite the night at the dish. He finished 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. It's the second four-hit night of the season for Ornelas. * The E-Train had a power surge for the second time in three nights as they recorded three home runs. RF Sandro Fabian tallied a three-run jack in the top of the first inning. 3B Davis Wendzel and 1B Blaine Crim each added a solo shot in the fourth.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso continue their series Friday for the fourth of six matchups this week. The Express will send RHP Owen White (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound against LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, 7.71 ERA) for the Chihuahuas. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

