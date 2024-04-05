Bees' Bats Cold in Tacoma Loss

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their third consecutive game to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night, falling by a final score of 6-1.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bees failed to get much of anything going against Tacoma pitching all night. Starter Levi Stoudt set the tone for the Rainiers from the get-go, tossing 5.2 shutout innings while allowing two hits and a walk and striking out seven. From there, the relief quartet of Kirby Snead, Ty Adcock, Jordan Holloway and Tyson Miller picked up where Stoudt left off, surrendering just a lone run to the Salt Lake bats through the final 4.1 innings of the evening to take the game to its conclusion.

In the statsheet, the lone run for the Bees was driven home in the ninth courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Ehire Adrianza, who brought in Hunter Dozier after he doubled to lead off the game's final frame. The other hits in the game came off the bats of Jack López, Sonny DiChiara and Bryce Teodosio, the last of whom extended his hit streak in the young season to five games.

Taking the ball for the Bees to kick things off was Zach Plesac, who could not replicate his strong start in Sacramento over the weekend. The righty lasted 4.2 innings in his outing, surrendering four earned runs on two home runs while punching out five. Behind him, relievers Tyler Thomas, Ryan Miller and Jimmy Herget did their best to keep the game close, combining for four scoreless frames with four strikeouts and no walks between them.

The Bees and Rainiers continue their series into the weekend from here, with the next game being scheduled for Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

