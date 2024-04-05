Tamarez, Bullpen Strong in 4-0 Win Over Las Vegas

April 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-3) pitching shut down the Las Vegas Aviators (1-5) offense in a 4-0 victory Friday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys continued their hot streak in the first inning when Joey Loperfido's sacrifice fly drove in David Hensley after a lead-off double. In the next frame, with two outs, Quincy Hamilton sent a ball to left-center field, bouncing off Aviators outfielder Esteury Ruiz's glove, allowing Hamilton to reach second base. On the first pitch he saw, CJ Stubbs ripped a single through the left side, allowing Hamilton to race home, beating the throw from left to give Sugar Land a 2-0 lead.

Sugar Land tacked on a couple of insurance runs against Las Vegas RHP Billy Sullivan, who led off the eighth inning by hitting Stubbs and giving up a base hit to César Salazar, which scored Stubbs after a throwing error by right fielder Daz Cameron. Salazar would later score on a Corey Julks double play to move Sugar Land ahead 4-0.

Starter RHP Misael Tamarez (W, 1-0) was cruising in his first home start of the season, going 5.0 innings while only allowing one hit and striking out five. Relievers RHP Ray Gaither (H, 1), RHP Joel Kuhnel (H, 1), RHP Dylan Coleman (H, 1) and RHP Wander Suero carried the dominance to end the game, not allowing a hit in a combined 4.0 innings, including a three-strikeout inning from Coleman in the top of the eighth.

Seeking a series victory, Sugar Land continues their six-game tilt against the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday night at Constellation Field. RHP Rhett Kouba is set to take the mound opposite Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes for an 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

