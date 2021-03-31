Oilers, Williams Shutout Mavericks

TULSA, OK - The Oilers shutout the Kansas City Mavericks 2-0 on Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

Devin Williams started his shutout with an 11-save first period. Matt Ginn saw and stopped eight shots.

The first goal of the game came on the power play 49 seconds before the midway point of the contest. Adam Pleskach stepped to the circle from the left-wing half wall, beating Ginn with a snapshot underneath the blocker.

Matt Lane scored his 10th of the season - an empty-net goal - with 17 seconds left, guiding the puck into the yawning cage.

Williams stopped a total of 26 shots for his first shutout of the season. The goaltender ranks in the top five in GAA and save percentage in the entire ECHL.

Tulsa heads to Kansas City for a 7:05 p.m. tilt at Cable Dahmer arena on Friday. The Oilers return home on Saturday for Ducks Affiliation night at the BOK Center, starting at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers will wear Ducks-inspired sweaters during the contest, and the jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game. The Oilers close the four-game week with a Sunday matinee game, starting at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

