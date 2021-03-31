ECHL Transactions - March 31
March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 31, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Jake Theut, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Cotton, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford
Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Logan Drackett, G signed ATO, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG
Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Delete Sean Josling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Wichita:
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)
