ECHL Transactions - March 31

March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 31, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Jake Theut, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Cotton, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford

Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Logan Drackett, G signed ATO, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG

Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Wichita:

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)

