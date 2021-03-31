Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, March 31 at 7:05 PM

March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: Rays Close March With Home Matchup Against Greenville Wednesday

The South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits get reacquainted this week for their first meetings since early February. The series begins Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum for their ninth matchup of the 2020-21 season. South Carolina has secured wins in five of six games during their current homestand with a 3-game sweep of Fort Wayne and two of three from Orlando, moving closer to a playoff spot. Greenville is coming off a series victory over Jacksonville last weekend, winning on Saturday and Sunday after falling short in the series opener last Friday. In eight previous meetings this season against the Swamp Rabbits, the Rays have a 3-1-4 record. Six of those contests have been decided in overtime or a shootout. The Stingrays sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .553, while Greenville is in third place at .575. The Swamp Rabbits rank fifth in the ECHL on the power play by scoring on 17.9% of their man-advantage opportunities this season. While SC ranks ninth overall on the PP, the Rays are sixth in the league at home, converting on 19.8% of chances in North Charlestons.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has an 18-12-8-2 record with 40 games of the 2020-21 season in the books. A league-high 16 of the team's games have been decided in overtime. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 31 points (2g, 29a). His point total leads all ECHL defenders and his assist number is second overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 18 games. Forward Joey Haddad leads the club's forwards with 23 points on a team-best 13 goals and 10 helpers. Matt Bradley is just behind him with 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists. Rookie forwards Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer have 19 and 18 points respectively. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 25 of the club's games and has a 15-5-4 record along with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a 0.909 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 16 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.