Forward Kelly Bent Joins the Mavericks

March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of forward Kelly Bent Wednesday.

Bent, a six-foot-three, 203-pound, 26-year-old forward from Halifax, Nova Scotia joins the Mavericks after playing collegiately for Dalhousie University. In 28 games last season, he had seven points on two goals and five assists and 101 penalty minutes.

"Kelly is a hard-nosed player that adds grit and toughness to the line-up," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He is full of energy and brings a high level of compete and toughness. We look forward to seeing what he can do in Mavs Country."

He played four seasons at Dalhousie University, where he compiled 26 points on 10 goals and 16 assists and 340 penalty minutes.

The Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.