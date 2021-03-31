Mavs Game Preview vs. Tulsa

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center.

Team Records

KC: 16-15-6-2, 40 points

TUL: 19-18-3-1, 42 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 42 points (17g, 25a)

TUL: Adam Pleskach - 29 points (10g, 19a)

200 for Angeli

Mavericks forward Darik Angeli registered his 200th career ECHL point last Friday against the Wichita Thunder. In 30 games for the Mavericks, Angeli has 27 points on nine goals and 18 assists.

100 for Bordson

Mavericks forward Rob Bordson registered his 100th career ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 32 games for the Mavericks, Bordson has 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists.

