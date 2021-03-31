Mavs Game Preview vs. Tulsa
March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center.
Team Records
KC: 16-15-6-2, 40 points
TUL: 19-18-3-1, 42 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 42 points (17g, 25a)
TUL: Adam Pleskach - 29 points (10g, 19a)
200 for Angeli
Mavericks forward Darik Angeli registered his 200th career ECHL point last Friday against the Wichita Thunder. In 30 games for the Mavericks, Angeli has 27 points on nine goals and 18 assists.
100 for Bordson
Mavericks forward Rob Bordson registered his 100th career ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 32 games for the Mavericks, Bordson has 31 points on 12 goals and 19 assists.
