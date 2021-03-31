Mavs Shutout by Tulsa Wednesday

Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 2-0 Wednesday night at the BOK Center. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Shots: KC 11, TUL 8

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (11) at 9:11. Assisted by Garret Cockerill and Danny Moynihan.

Shots: KC 6, TUL 9

Third Period

Tulsa goal: Matt Lane (10) at 19:43. Assisted by Garret Cockerill.

Shots: KC 9, TUL 11

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and five-for-six on the penalty kill.

