Limited Additional Tickets on Sale for this Weekend

March 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that a limited number of additional tickets will be available for purchase for this weekend's games versus Jacksonville and Wheeling. The tickets are available due to Allen County staying Code Yellow in the statewide county-by-county distributions map, which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov. The tickets are on sale now at the War Memorial Coliseum Memorial ticket office. The Komets also announced that forward Jason Cotton has been recalled to Chicago of the AHL and goaltender Jake Theut has been waived.

Cotton, 26, played 17 games for the Komets netting two goals and six assists. Jake Thuet did not appear in a game for the Komets.

Petruzzelli streak--Tonight when the Komets drop the puck at Indy it will be forward Anthony Petruzzelli's 150th straight game as a Komet. The 27-year-old native of Federal Way, Washington started the streak March 31, 2018 in a game at Indy. This season, Petruzzelli has 16 points (5g 11a) through 20 games.

The Komets will host Jacksonville this Friday and Wheeling on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.