Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude March with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against their in-state rival, South Carolina Stingrays. The Stingrays are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and American Hockey League's Hershey Bears.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-12-8-2) at South Carolina Stingrays (17-13-6-2)

March 31, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #41 | North Charleston Coliseum

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored three times in the first period and downed the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-3, last Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In a special teams night to remember, Nick Poehling scored his fourth goal of the season on a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush at 4:10. Joey Haddad, Samuel Jardine and Garrett Thompson all scored on the power play to help their club to a 3-for-5 night on the man-advantage. The South Carolina Stingrays were also 4-3 winners last Sunday over the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum. Andrew Cherniwchan, Justin Florek, Cole Ully and Dan DeSalvo all scored for the Rays.

PURE POWER:

Greenville's three power play goals on Sunday tied a season-high for the third time this season. Previously, the Rabbits scored thrice on the man-advantage on Feb. 27 in a 6-4 win over Allen and Feb. 19 in a 4-3 victory at Indy. In their last three contests, Greenville's man-advantage 6-for-11 and scored on five consecutive power play chances between Saturday's 2-for-2 performance and Sunday. In the season-series, the Rabbits are 7-for-38 (18.4%) while a man-up versus South Carolina.

THOMPSON'S WINNER:

Bits veteran forward Garrett Thompson registered a key insurance marker at 13:20 of the third period, which later stood as the eventual game-winner on Sunday. Prior to Sunday's game, Thompson's last game-winner in the ECHL came on March 4, 2018 at Quad City. The 31-year-old forward played overseas in 2018-19 and 2019-20 before rejoining the North American pro game this season. In 36 games with the Swamp Rabbits, Thompson has corralled 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). The Ferris State University product in total has recorded 265 points (103 goals, 162 assists) in 407 professional games.

A NEW HOME FOR STROME:

On Tuesday, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits received forward Matthew Strome from the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Strome is a under an Entry Level Contract with the Philadelphia Flyers after being selected in the 2017 NHL Draft. A Mississauga, Ontario native, Strome joins the Upstate after appearing in three games with Lehigh Valley this season and scoring one goal. In 2019-20, the 6-foot-4, 206 pound forward debuted in the ECHL and posted 20 points for Reading (nine goals, 11 assists) in 25 games. During his time with the Royals, Strome recorded an 11-game point streak and totaled 13 points (five goals, eight assists) from Feb. 1-Feb. 28, 2020. Prior to turning pro, Strome played four seasons with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs and served as captain in 2018-19. He helped the Bulldogs to the 2018 OHL Championship with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 20 playoff games.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

Tonight marks the ninth meeting between Greenville and South Carolina in the current season-series. The Rabbits hold a 5-1-0-2 mark versus their bitter in-state rival with six games requiring sudden-death overtime. Greenville is 4-0 against the Rays in 3-on-3 overtime but 0-2 when a shootout is required. The North Charleston Coliseum marks the scene where rookie goaltender John Lethemon made his professional debut and recorded his first pro win on Dec. 27, 2020. Lethemon stopped 30 of 32 shots and earned the victory courtesy of Ben Finkelstein's overtime game-winner at 2:41 of sudden-death.

