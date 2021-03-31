Americans to Launch Season Ticket Renewal Campaign April 1

Allen, Texas - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club will launch the Season Ticket Member (STM) Renewal Campaign for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Next season's home opener at the Allen Event Center is set for Saturday, October 23 at 7:05 pm CT against the Red's ECHL Mountain Division Rival, Wichita Thunder.

All current STMs will receive their renewal packet via email on April 1. The transmission will include an overview of our 2021-22 process, your renewal agreement, electronically, and return to the AMERICANS via digital transfer and our technology partner, SIGN NOW.

If you do not receive your information, please contact the Americans Ticket Team at tickets@allenamericans.com.

The primary renewal window runs for ninety-one (91) days so you will not be disadvantaged in any way if there is a slight delay.

"Our Season Ticket Member Renewal Campaign is the first step in our return to normalized operations" shares Team President | Governor Mike Waddell. "The current season has been a true test for our loyal following and we appreciate their commitment to AMERICANS HOCKEY in Allen in the past, here in the present, and moving forward in the future."

Full Season Membership Pricing Per Game

Paid In Full Payment Plan NEW STM

2021-22 2021-22 2021-22

Defensive Terrace $12.50 $13.50 $17.50

Offensive Terrace $13.50 $14.50 $19.50

Preferred $21.00 $22.00 $25.00

Center Ice $25.50 $27.00 $31.00

Glass $36.00 $38.00 $51.00

Half Season Membership Pricing Per Game

Paid In Full Payment Plan NEW STM

2021-22 2021-22 2021-22

Defensive Terrace $14.00 $15.00 $18.50

Offensive Terrace $15.00 $16.00 $20.00

Preferred $23.00 $25.00 $26.00

Center Ice $27.50 $29.00 $32.50

Glass $38.00 $40.00 $0.00

Season XIII for Professional Hockey in Allen is being planned for FULL CAPACITY at the Allen Event Center being available. We appreciate everyone's engagement during the 2020-21 season which is being played in front of reduced capacity, and with temporary socially distanced seat locations.

With the return to a full capacity in 2021-22, STMs will be able to return to their pre-COVID seat locations.

There will also be an opportunity for Season Ticket Members to improve their seat locations. More details will be announced in the Summer of 2021.

The earlier STMs renew, the more discounted the prices will be.

You will receive the largest discount on tickets by renewing early but also have the opportunity to longer payment plans.

STM's who renew in full by (April 1-June 30) will receive the best pricing available. Paying in full STM will receive an average discount of 33%. Please contact the Americans Ticket Team at 972-912-1000 to exercise this option.

"Season Ticket Members will have 91 days to renew tickets and receive a huge discount" says Senior Director of Ticket Sales & Service Brittany Kucia. "Our process is designed to provide the maximum discounts to our STMs who renew early along with a host of great, year-round benefits."

Full STMs who renew between April 1 - June 30 with a payment plan will receive the next best pricing.

By using our flexible payment plan options, you will receive an average discount of 29% off the day of game pricing, and save an additional 17% over new season ticket member pricing which goes into effect on Monday, July 12.

The initial window for members to renew their seats will run from Thursday, April 1 through Wednesday, June 30 (91 days), with the average discount of 29% being afforded to members who renew their accounts during this period.

STMs who elect to wait until July 12th or later to renew will receive less of a discount (12%), and will have until Thursday, September 30 to renew and receive the maximum inventory of Americans STM Benefits.

All STM renewals for 2021-22 will lock in three (3) year pricing for AMERICANS SEASON TICKETS by signing our 3 year agreement, which means that even if ticket pricing increases in the years to come, you will have the same low pricing for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 seasons!

The 2021-22 renewal process will be segmented into two (2) windows, with the first starting on April 1, 2021. Please see the chart below for a quick summary.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER RENEWAL TIMELINE

WINDOW LAUNCH DEADLINE AVG DISCOUNT

Paid in Full April 1 June 30 33%

Payment Plan April 1 June 30 29%

New Tickets July 12 September 30 12%

FULL SEASON TICKET MEMBERS will receive the following benefits for the 2021-22 season;

Best Available Savings Off Day Of Game Ticket Pricing

Interest Free Payment Plans NEW for 2021-22 Season

20% Discount in the AMERICANS TEAM STORE at Allen Event Center (In-Person Only) NEW for 2021-22 Season

Exclusive STM Events, held monthly, year-round (12 per year, minimum) ENHANCED for 2021-22 Season

Preseason Season Ticket Member Gift

Access to Ticket Pre-Sales for Events at the Allen Event Center

Priority Ticket Availability for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

Pregame access to a yet to be defined Season Ticket Member Club NEW for 2021-22 Season

Chuck-a-Puck Coupon (valid for three (3) free pucks to use at any home game) NEW for 2021-22 Season

The schedule for the upcoming season will be released by the ECHL in Spring 2021. Please stay logged on to AMERICANS Social Media and AllenAmericans.com for the latest information on the club.

