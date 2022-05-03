Oilers Put up More Than 50 Shots to Force Game Seven

May 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers won 4-2 at the Maverik Center on Monday, forcing a game seven.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous sniped his seventh goal of the series 7:01 in, giving Utah a 1-0 lead. Eddie Matsushima tied the game 1-1 10:09 into the frame, roofing a centering feed from one knee.

Matsushima gave the Oilers' a lead they would not relinquish 12:30 into the second frame, tipping a feed from Adam Pleskach inside the back post. Joe Garreffa sniped Trent Miner less than two minutes later, putting the Oilers up 3-1.

Mason Mannek tallied Utah's second power-play goal 14:45 into the final frame, bringing Utah within one. Ethan Stewart dusted the game with an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining.

The Oilers received all three stars in the game (Matsushima, Pleskach and Daniel Mannella) respectively.

The Oilers will face Utah in a game seven at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.