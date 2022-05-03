Gladiators 2021-22 Season Recap

The 2021-22 campaign brought tremendous success for the Atlanta Gladiators despite being cut short in the opening round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Glads finished with a 43-24-4-1 record and placed second in the South Division. Below are just a few of the notable accomplishments from this past season. Dalton Thrower (47) celebrates a Gladiators goal with teammates on Feb. 25 vs Norfolk. The Gladiators and Spittin' Chiclets celebrated Derek Nesbitt's 1000th professional game on this night. Historical Perspective

At 91 points, the Gladiators pulled in their highest point total since the 2011-12 season in which the team tabbed 93 points. This season's total also ranked as the fifth highest point output in franchise history.

The Glads racked up 43 wins this season, the most since the 2012-13 season and tied for the third-most in franchise history.

The Gladiators' second-place finish in the South Division was the club's best regular season finish since the 2012-13 campaign. Chris Nell (39) makes a miraculous diving save during the Gladiators' last home game of the season on Apr. 9 vs Jacksonville. Nell finished with a career-best 17 wins. Team Accolades

With 25 victories at Gas South Arena, Atlanta tied with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Idaho for the most wins on home ice.

The Gladiators tied for the longest win streak in the ECHL this season at nine games from Feb. 18 to Mar. 6.

The longest home win streak belonged to Atlanta at nine games from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2.

The Glads ranked as the fourth-best defensive team at the end of the regular season by allowing just 2.75 goals against per game.

Atlanta had more comeback wins (10) when trailing heading into the third period than any other team in the league.

The Gladiators ranked second in the ECHL with 19 shorthanded goals.

Atlanta sat in the top half of league attendance and clocked in at 12th with 3,780 fans per game.

The Gladiators tied for the league lead in points (25) when a game reached overtime or a shootout.

With 39 victories against South Division teams, Atlanta had the most win against division foes of any team in the ECHL.

The Glads had the 11th best power play (19.3%) and the fifth best penalty kill (83.9%) by the end of the regular season. Cody Sylvester handles the puck against Norfolk. Sylvester led Atlanta with 56 points (26G-30A) on the season. Individual Accolades

Head Coach Jeff Pyle was named the ECHL Coach of the Year.

Cody Sylvester led the ECHL with nine shorthanded points (3G-6A).

Sanghoon Shin and Cody Sylvester tied for the longest goal streak in the ECHL this season at seven games.

Derek Nesbitt led the ECHL in shootout goals with four.

Both goaltenders Chris Nell (5-5) and Joe Murdaca (2-2) were perfect in shootouts.

Cody Sylvester tied for the league lead with eight game-winning goals.

Mike Turner and Josh Thrower tied for second in the league with 11 major penalties each.

Tim Davison (7G-33A) and Derek Topatigh (13G-23A) tied for 13th in defenseman scoring.

Derek Topatigh ranked third amongst rookie defenseman with 13 goals. Mike Pelech controls the puck on Jan. 17 against Florida. Pelech gathered 36 points (11G-25A) in 46 games before his placement on Injured Reserve in February. Milestones

Mike Pelech played in his 790th ECHL game and moved into second all-time in ECHL games played on Dec. 17 at Florida.

Derek Nesbitt played in his 1000th professional game on Dec. 22 in Jacksonville.

Mike Pelech picked up his 600th ECHL point with a goal on Jan. 8 vs Greenville.

Derek Nesbitt picked up two helpers on Mar. 4 at Norfolk and passed Brad Schell for first all-time in Gladiators assists.

Mike Pelech finished the season tied for fifth in all-time ECHL points with 611.

Eric Neiley finished the 2021-22 regular season fourth in Gladiators franchise goals with 78.

