ECHL Transactions - May 3
May 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:
Cincinnati:
Add Zach Paputsakis, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve
Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
