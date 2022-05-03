ECHL Transactions - May 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

Cincinnati:

Add Zach Paputsakis, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Martel, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve

Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

