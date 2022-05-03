Pritchard Scores Game Winner to Advance Royals to Second Round

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners, 2-1, Monday, May 2 at Santander Arena in Game 6 of the Divisional Semifinal round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading advances to the second round as Maine's season comes to a close. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 30 of 31 shots faced while Mariners goalie Callum Booth saved 31 of 33 shots.

7:09 into the third period, Jacob Pritchard broke a 1-1 tie with a power play game winning goal to provide . Maine's season came to a close at Santander Arena where the Royals won all three games of the series and took the series overall four games to two.

The Reading Royals defeated the Maine Mariners, 2-1, on May 2, 2022

The Mariners scored the opening goal nine minutes into the opening period when Nick Master followed his own shot and tapped a loose puck that squeaked out from behind Nagle in his crease. Master's third goal of the series gave Maine an early lead after the first period, 1-0.

The Royals responded on a tape-to-tape feed from Kenny Hausinger to Trevor Gooch. Hausinger slid the puck from behind Booth's net to Gooch skating up in the slot for a one-timer that Gooch fired past Booth's blocker. Gooch's second goal of the series tied the score heading into the third period, 1-1.

Kirk MacDonald, Pat Nagle & Jacob Pritchard speak with the media after the Royals 2-1 win over Maine on May 2, 2022.

Pritchard's power play goal came with 12:51 remaining in regulation and provided Reading the lead for good. The Royals killed off the remaining 58 seconds on their lone penalty of the game and Pat Nagle saved all 15 shots he faced in the third period. The best save from Nagle came when Nick Master shot a puck to the right of the Royals' net that Nagle sprawled across on to make the save with a little under two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Royals await the winner of the Newfoundland Growlers and Trois-Rivieres Lions who will play a Game 7 on Tuesday night in St. John's. The winner will meet the Royals in the Division Final on dates to be determined.

