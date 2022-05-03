Cyclones' Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Walleye in Game 7

Toledo, OH- Brandon Hawkins notched a hat trick and John Albert scored the game-winning-goal to force Cincinnati's season to come to a close, as the Cyclones fell 4-2 in game seven at the Huntington Center Tuesday night.

- Brandon Hawkins found the back of the net twice in a 1:19 span during the first period. A high slot drive from Hawkins was turned away by Sean Bonar, but the puck jumped off the blocker of Bonar, sailing into the air and dropping behind him and over the goal line. Seconds later, Sean Allen was called for tripping, giving Hawkins the chance to score his second of the night from the left wing.

- John Albert increased Toledo's lead to three when he collected a rebound down low with 3:27 to play in the second period.

- Cincinnati cut into the deficit with under a minute left in the second period. Dajon Mingo crashed the net to receive a behind-the-net pass from Lukas Craggs and jamming it by Billy Christopoulos, making it 3-1 heading into the third. The goal was Mingo's second of the playoffs, and ended Christopoulos' shutout streak of 108:26.

- The 'Clones pulled within a goal early into the third period. Nick Boka drove the net and saw a puck tip off Luc Brown's stick for the forward's second goal of the playoffs, making it 3-2 less than 90 seconds into the third.

- Hawkins would strike again 1:26 after Brown's goal, collecting a cross-ice pass from Hensick to make it 4-2 Walleye.

- With less than four minutes to play, the Cyclones got their third power play of the night after Mingo drew a penalty on Matt Berry. Bonar was pulled for the final minute of the man advantage to give Cincinnati a 6-on-4 advantage, but Christopoulos fought off every chance, ultimately lifting his team to the series win.

- Bonar finished the night with 26 saves. He made 54 across his two games in the series. Christopoulos, who started all seven games for Toledo, made 26 saves for the win in game seven.

