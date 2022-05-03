Royals Second Round Playoff Schedule Announced

May 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Your Reading Royals have clinched the North Division and home ice throughout the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Tickets for all home games in the Division Final round of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs are on sale now.

NOTE: Single game tickets for the Division Finals are $14. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $9. The following dates are confirmed as the Royals await the winner of tonight's Game 7 between the Trois-Rivières Lions and Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. in St.John's. The winner will play the Royals in the Division Final series opening Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Division Finals (if Newfoundland is the winner of game 7 vs. Trois-Rivières):

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday May 7 at 7:30 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Tuesday, May 10 time TBD)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Wednesday, May 11 time TBD)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Thursday, May 12 time TBD)

GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

Division Finals (if Trois-Rivières is the winner of game 7 vs. Newfoundland):

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday May 7 at 7:30 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 3 - AWAY (Tuesday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.)

GAME 6* - HOME (Sunday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m.): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.