Grizz Fall 4-2 in Game 6

West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers got 2 goals from Eddie Matsushima as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 to even the series 3 games apiece in the best of 7 series.

Utah scored first as Charle-Edouard D'Astous delivered a power play goal 7:01 in. It was his 7th goal of the series. Tulsa tied the game as Eddie Matsushima scored 10:09 in. Matsushima scored 15 goals in the regular season. The score was tied after 1 period with Tulsa outshooting Utah 19 to 8.

Matsushima scored his 2nd of the game 12:30 into the second period. Joe Garreffa extended the lead 14:04 in. Tulsa led 3-1 after 2 frames. Utah's Mason Mannek scored a power play tally 14:45 in to make it 3-2 Tulsa. The Oilers scored an empty netter with 25 seconds left as Ethan Stewart got his 2nd of the series.

Tulsa outshot Utah 52 to 36. Utah's Trent Miner saved 48 of 51 in the loss. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella saved 34 of 36. Utah won the special teams battle as they went 2 for 5 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. The road team has won 4 of the first 6 games in the series.

Game 7 is on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The winner of game 7 will face the Rapid City Rush in the second round.

3 stars

1. Eddie Matsushima (Tulsa) - 2 goals, +4.

2. Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 2 assists, +3.

3. Daniel Mannella (Tulsa) - 34 of 36 saves.

