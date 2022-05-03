Growlers Take Down Lions 5-2 in Game 7

The Newfoundland Growlers got it done in round one in dramatic fashion as they took down the Trois-Riviéres Lions 5-2 on Tuesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring for Newfoundland with five minutes remaining in the first period as he was spotted in space at the backdoor by Zach O'Brien where he made no mistake on the one-timer to put the Growlers up 1-0 after the opening period.

Noel Hoefenmayer doubled the Newfoundland advantage five minutes into the middle frame as he pinched into the slot where Boland spotted him with a clever spinning pass where Hoefenmayer beat Phillipe Desrosiers to make it 2-0 Growlers with 14:36 left in the 2nd.

Anthony Nellis cut the lead in half six minutes later as he banged home a loose puck past Keith Petruzzelli to get the Lions on the board. Newfoundland led 2-1 after the second period.

Boland continued his dominant offensive outing with his second goal of the game less than three minutes into the third period as Derian Plouffe spotted #24 streaking down the wing where he snuck it past Desrosiers to make it 3-1 Newfoundland with 17:28 left in regulation.

Hayden Shaw once again got Trois-Riviéres back in touching distance as he blasted a power play one timer beyond Petruzzelli to make it 3-2 with 8:58 remaining.

Ben Finkelstein regained the Growlers two goal lead in dramatic fashion as his deflected effort managed to just sneak over the line, requiring a video review to confirm so, as Newfoundland went ahead 4-2 with 5:45 left.

Orrin Centazzo iced it with an empty netter in the late stages as Newfoundland held off a spirited comeback effort from the Lions in this series to take Game 7 and earn their spot in the second round with the 5-2 victory.

