Game 7 Tonight

The Lions had to win Monday night in order to extend the North Division semi-finals to a Game 7 against the Newfoundland Growlers.

And that's exactly what they did: Final score: Lions-7, Growlers-4 in front of a passionate and noisy Mary Brown's Centre crowd in St. John's.

Both Brenden Locke and Anthony Nellis had two goals apiece for the Lions, while Cedric Montminy, Peter Abbandonato and Olivier Galipeau added singles. Meanwhile, Philippe Desrosiers stood on his head in the Lions' goal as he stopped 33 of the 37 shots directed at him.

So it all comes down to this: A deciding Game 7. Winner takes all.

This marks the first time that both the Lions and the Growlers find themselves in a seventh and deciding playoff game.

Puck drop tonight is 5:30 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Peter Abbandonato leads the team in playoff scoring with two goals and five assists for seven points.

Tyler Boland leads the Growlers in playoff scoring with six goals and four assists for 10 points. He's also second among all ECHL forwards, one point behind playoff scoring leader Benjamin Tardif of the Utah Grizzlies.

