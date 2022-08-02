Oilers Ice Center to Host School Supply Drive and Skate

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday that the Oilers Ice Center - located at 6413 S. Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK - will host a school supply drive and public skate event on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Oilers Ice Center.

Patrons who bring new school supplies (backpacks, crayons, markers, pencils, two-pocket folders and pencil pouches), benefiting Joy In The Causes' backpack drive, will receive half off a public skate pass and 50 percent off skate rental if they need skates.

Oilers' owner Andy Scurto purchased the Oilers Ice Center on May 16, 2022, marking the first time the team has owned the facility since 2013, which now allows for joint activities to take place with the Ice Center and the Oilers team.

"We are pleased to be supporting this great cause to help our local schools," said Andy Scurto, "With this weather, it is a great time to be on the ice and enjoying the Coolest Place in Town, while helping our schools get the supplies they need through Joy In The Cause."

With temperatures set to hit record highs over the next few weeks, the Drive & Skate is the perfect way to beat the heat and help local schools.

The skating event runs from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Oilers Ice Center on Mingo Road, now part of the Tulsa Oilers family. With schools across the state needing help stocking supplies, the Oilers, Oilers Ice Center and Joy In The Cause see this event as a commitment and investment toward the Green Country community and its future.

Those with questions can contact the Oilers Ice Center at (918) 252-0011.

