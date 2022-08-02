Brady, Kehler, Stief, Walker Set to Return for Second Steelheads Seasons

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with four returning players to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Defenseman Darren Brady, forward Colton Kehler, defenseman Matt Stief, and forward Zach Walker will each re-join the organization for their second season in Idaho.

Brady, 26, completed his first season with the Steelheads and second in the ECHL in 2021-22, tallying seven goals and 25 assists for 32 points with a plus-seven rating through 47 games. The Lake Orion, Mich. native led all Steelheads defenseman in goals and sat second in assists and total scoring while also tabbing one goal and eight assists on the power play. He earned his first AHL call-up from the Abbotsford Canucks prior to the holiday break and made his AHL debut on December 18-19 in Henderson. Brady made his ECHL debut with the Rapid City Rush in 2020-21, and through 83 ECHL games owns 34 points (7g, 27a) with a plus-three rating.

The 6-foot defenseman made his professional debut with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL) in the 2021-22 season and had two assists in eight games. Prior to his professional career, Brady played four seasons with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2016-17 through 2019-20, tallying 36 points (10g, 26a) in 135 collegiate games with 52 penalty minutes while serving as Captain during his senior season.

Kehler, 25, finished his first professional season in North America and second overall with 62 games played with the Steelheads, totaling 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points with 53 penalty minutes and six power play goals. The Port Coquitlam, B.C. product finished third on the team in goals and overall scoring as well as tied for second in power play goals and power play scoring (13pts). This comes after making his professional debut with Herner EV 2007 in Germany during the 2020-21 season, where he put together 38 points (17g, 21a) in 35 games and finished seventh on the team in scoring. In 97 professional games, Kehler owns 74 points (34, 40a) with 106 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-9 forward played two seasons of collegiate hockey with the University of British Columbia (USports) between 2018-19 and 2019-20, posting 15 points (8-7-15) through 42 games following his Major Junior Career with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL). In three seasons, he tallied 108 points (67-41-108) in 200 games while serving as an assistant captain in his final two seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18. His best year was his final campaign thanks to a 51-point (32-19-51) venture in 71 games, helping to lead the Oil Kings in goals and sit third in total scoring.

Stief, 26, makes his return to the Treasure Valley after 54 games with the Steelheads in his ECHL debut season, posting 18 assists-10 of those coming on the power play-with 18 penalty minutes. The Weston, Fla. native became the first Floridian to sign and play with the Steelheads organization, and he also sat third in power play assists while becoming one of seven players to reach double-digit power play points. He assisted in his ECHL debut on October 22 following one season with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), where he earned seven points (1g, 6a) in 34 games playing alongside Brady.

The 5-foot-9 defenseman played four seasons at Canisius College from 2016-17 through 2019-20 prior to his professional career, tallying 60 points (5-55-60) in 133 games and owns the second-most assists by a Canisius defenseman in their Division I history. He served as an assistant captain during the 2019-20 campaign and earned All-Atlantic Hockey Third Team honors while finishing fifth in the nation in power play assists (17) and third on the team in points (3-23-26). He was part of the first Atlantic Hockey Regular Season Championship in program history during the 2016-17 season.

Walker, 24, became the first Boise native to sign and play with the Steelheads during the 2021-22 season when he posted 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points with five power play assists, 39 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating through 63 games. The Boise native was one of nine players to reach double-digit goals and one of seven players to have a 10-goal, 20-point season last year. He began his professional career with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL) in the 2020-21 campaign and tallied 10 points (4g, 6a) in 36 games while helping to earn the 2021 SPHL President's Cup Championship.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 forward played four seasons at Boston College from 2016-17 through 2019-20, tallying 18 points (3-15-18) with 66 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating through 113 games. He was part of two Hockey East Regular Season Championships in 2017-18 and 2019-20, his sophomore and senior seasons, respectively. Walker was also a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) for two seasons from 2014-15 through 2015-16 and participated in the 2016 U18 World Jr. Championships, notching four points (2-2-4) in seven games while earning a bronze medal.

