K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Bair Gendunov

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the signing of rookie forward Bair Gendunov.

Gendunov, 22, played for three teams in 2021-22. Most notably, Gendunov played 11 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones (2 goals, 1 assist), then 10 games in the SPHL for Huntsville (3 goals, 2 assists), after starting the season with Wilfrid Laurier University (7 games, 2 goals and three assists).

"I'm thrilled and excited to be joining this organization," Gendunov said. "But I'm even more excited to help this team succeed and play in front of such great fans."

The 6-foot 2-inch, 190 pound, Toronto, Ontario native was a standout player in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) over three seasons from 2018-19 thru 2020-21.

During that time, Gendunov played for two teams (South Shore & Truro) and tallied 88 goals and 92 assists for 180 points in 135 games, including twelve game-winning goals. Gendunov also added five goals and sixteen assists in eighteen playoff games.

"Bair is a big, young, talented offensive forward," said Nick Bootland, K-Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He got a taste for the ECHL last season and is hungry to work for a full time position this year."

In 2020-21, Gendunov led the MHL in goals (33), assists (29), power play goals (12), and power play points (23). Gendunov ended the season with an average of 1.85 points per game, finishing second overall in the MHL.

Kalamazoo will continue filling out the roster leading up to training camp, which is scheduled to start October 7. The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

