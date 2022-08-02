Former Michigan Tech Captain Alec Broetzman Signs

Coralville, Iowa - Forward Alec Broetzman (pronounced: BREHTZ-man) has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon announced Tuesday. A two-time Michigan Tech captain, Broetzman scored 43 goals over four NCAA seasons. He led the school in goals in consecutive years (2019-20, 2020-21) and wore "C" for the Huskies in his junior and senior seasons. Broetzman is a native of Hudson, WI and grew up 20 miles east of St. Paul where the Heartlanders' NHL parent club the Minnesota Wild plays.

The Heartlanders have announced 11 player signings for the 2022-23 season.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (6): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman

Defensemen (4): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Alec Broetzman: "Everything seemed like a great fit, from the players I talked with to chatting with Derek. I like to lead by example and get to work and let my hard work be the example. It feels awesome to be able to sign a contract at this level and it feels special."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "We've picked up a tremendous leader and person in Alec and we're really happy he's decided to join our team for his first year of pro hockey. Alec has been on our radar over the last few months and his name consistently came up in identifying young talent because he's a great player and also because of the intangibles he can help bring to our locker room. We are excited to get to work with him in training camp and help start his development path at the ECHL level."

Broetzman's top point-producing seasons at Michigan Tech came as a sophomore (16g, 27 pts.) and junior (13g, 21 pts.). He tallied at least six goals every year on campus and missed eight games his entire collegiate career.

Prior to joining the Huskies, the 6-foot, 201-lb., left-handed shot spent three seasons in the USHL with Madison and captained the Capitols in 2017-18.

In 2013, Broetzman helped St. Thomas Academy to the Class A Minnesota Boy's Hockey Championship.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

