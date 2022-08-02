Andrew Lord Set to Compete for the Blood Connection's Mr. August

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and The Blood Connection (TBC) announced today that Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord will participate in the first-ever "Mr. and Ms. August" campaign to generate the most blood donation within the month of August.

The first-ever "Mr. and Ms. August" campaign will take place throughout the month of August and leverage community leaders to boost donations in a fun way during one of the worst months for blood donor turnout. Candidates will be asked to advocate for TBC by encouraging people to donate blood in their name. At the end of the month, TBC will calculate which contestants received the most donations and crown one Mr. August and one Ms. August.

"I'm incredibly excited to be participating in the Mr. August competition," said Lord. "While there is a competitive spirit about this campaign, there is a much bigger picture. Being able to support The Blood Connection and encourage others to help saves live is truly rewarding and something myself and our organization want to be a part of."

Lord will compete against 19 other members of the competition across North and South Carolina and Georgia to share TBC's mission and encourage others to roll up their sleeves this August.

People wanting to register to donate through Lord's campaign can sign up at www.thebloodconnection.org/august/lordo.

