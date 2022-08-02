Rookie Forward Liam MacDougall Inks Deal with Norfolk

August 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release









Forward Liam MacDougall with Ferris State University

(Norfolk Admirals) Forward Liam MacDougall with Ferris State University(Norfolk Admirals)

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Liam MacDougall has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

MacDougall, 24, joins the Admirals for the upcoming season and it will be his first full season as a professional.

The Windsor, ON native signed an Amateur Tryout Contract with the Cincinnati Cyclones on March 11. He scored his first ECHL goal one day later against the Indy Fuel. MacDougall would finish the season with six games under his belt with the Cyclones.

Before signing in Cincinnati, MacDougall played five seasons with Ferris State University (NCAA). He wound up playing in 144 games with the Bulldogs and was team captain for two seasons. In MacDougall's fifth season, which was granted him under COVID eligibility rules, he would put forth his best numbers posting 17 points (6g, 11a) in 35 games.

The 6-foot, 195-pound forward played three seasons with LaSalle in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). MacDougall led the Vipers in scoring during the 2016-17 season with 29 goals and 69 points through 49 games. He was ultimately named the GOJHL (Western) Player of the Year.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.