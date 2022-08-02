Mavericks Sign Defenseman Marc McNulty

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Marc McNulty.

McNulty, stands six-foot-seven, at 209 pounds. The 27 year old defenseman from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. McNulty has 39 games of experience playing in the EIHL between the Manchester Storm and the Cardiff Devils last season. With Cardiff during the 2020-21 season, he recorded four points on a goal and three assists in 24 games played.

"Marc is a rock steady defenseman that was a mainstain in Cardiff in the EIHL last season," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He plays a defensive brand of hockey and a has a great first pass. At six-foot-seven, he creates a challenge for the opposition. He is an incredible addition to our defensive core."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

