Americans Add Two to the Roster

August 2, 2022







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce two signings today, as the team added forward Marcel Godbout and defenseman Lord-Anthony Grissom.

Marcel Godbout joins the Americans coming off of a great season in 2021-2022, leading the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) in goals with 33, finishing third overall on the team in points with 61. He played four seasons of junior hockey in the USHL with five different teams.

Lord-Anthony Grissom was a teammate of Marcel Godbout last year in Peoria, playing in 12 games scoring six points. He spent half of last season playing college hockey at Aurora University. He had four full seasons at Aurora (NCHA).

"These are two big signings by the team," noted Head Coach Chad Costello. "Godbout (Marcel) is a skilled forward who can put the puck in the net, and Grissom (Lord-Anthony) is a big strong defenseman that will keep players away from the front of our goal. Both were a big part of a good team last season in Peoria."

The Americans open training camp this October to begin their 14th season of professional hockey. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for season tickets.

