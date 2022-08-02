Gladiators Bring Back Dynamic D-Man Topatigh

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that the team has signed defenseman Derek Topatigh for the 2022-23 season. Topatigh is the fifth player and the second defenseman to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"Derek really impressed us last season," said Team President Jerry James. "His contributions to our team are obvious, and he's a great team guy as well."

Topatigh (toe-PATT-ijj), 25, tied for the scoring lead amongst Gladiators defensemen with defense partner Tim Davison after totaling 40 points (13G-27A) in his first full ECHL season. The Mississauga, Ontario native's 13 goals gave him the most of any Atlanta blueliner.

Derek Topatigh photo link "He's a great all-around defenseman," remarked Head Coach Jeff Pyle. He's smart, gritty, and good offensively as well. Great teammate!"

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder made his American Hockey League debut last season by appearing in one game with the Chicago Wolves and recording one assist. He also skated in training camp with the AHL's Belleville Senators in October of 2021.

Topatigh first turned pro during the 2020-21 season with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. He tasted ECHL action for seven games with the Wheeling Nailers before returning to Macon later in the campaign.

In four years at Princeton University, Topatigh accumulated 43 points (15G-28A) in 129 NCAA Division I games.

Topatigh joins Tim Davison (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), and Cody Sylvester (F) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23.

