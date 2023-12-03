Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 at BOK Center

December 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers got 1 goal and 1 assist from Tyler Poulsen as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

Duggie Lagrone got the Oilers on the board first as he delivered a power play goal 8:10 in. Jaxson Wiebe scored shorthanded 14:44 in to extend the Tulsa lead to 2-0.

Utah's Cole Gallant scored 5:18 into the second period from the left circle. Nathan Burke and Kyle Mayhew got the assists. Tulsa led 2-1 after 2 periods.

The Oilers extended their lead 12:20 in as Kishaun Gervais scored his 4th of the season. Poulsen completed the scoring with a goal 14:52 in. The Oilers outshot Utah 30 to 28.

Tulsa goaltender Julian Junca saved 27 of 28 in the win. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi stopped 26 of 30. The Grizzlies record falls to 6-10 on the season. Tulsa is now 10-6-3.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all 3 evenings is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Julian Junca (Tulsa) - 27 of 28 saves.

2. Tyler Poulsen (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

3. Duggie Lagrone (Tulsa) - 1 goal, +2.

