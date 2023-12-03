Rush Fall in Final Seconds to Wichita

(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, dropped a heartbreaker to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon, 2-1.

Jay Dickman opened the scoring just 2:40 into the game with a powerplay goal. The Thunder boast the top powerplay percentage in the league and have scored 22 goals on the man-advantage this season.

While both team battled through the second period, Alex Aleardi had to wait until the early third period to tie the game on a goal awarded via video review. Aleardi's goal ties him with Blake Bennet for the team lead in goals.

As Rapid City killed off two third-period powerplay chances for the Thunder, the game appeared destined for overtime, but Roman Kinal banged home a rebound goal with seven seconds left to push Wichita to victory.

The Rush are now seven points the Thunder for the fourth seed in the Mountain Division and are on their third four-game losing streak of the season.

Rapid City will head back to The Monument to start a three-game series with the Thunder on Thursday. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

