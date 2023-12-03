ECHL Transactions - December 3
December 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 3, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Adam Eby, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ted Nichol, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve
Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Alex Frye, F activated from reserve
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Michael Kim, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve
Delete Michael Kim, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Toledo:
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Sawchuk, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG
Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
