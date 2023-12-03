ECHL Transactions - December 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 3, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Adam Eby, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ted Nichol, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve

Add Drake Pilon, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Alex Frye, F activated from reserve

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Michael Kim, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Kim, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Toledo:

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Sawchuk, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG

Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

