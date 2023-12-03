Fuel Win Shootout Battle for Five Straight

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday afternoon to finish off their weekend. Looking for their fifth straight win, Indy fought through another overtime period and a shootout but came out victorious with a 3-2 win.

1ST PERIOD

Aside from some typical pushing and shoving between these two Indiana teams, there was not much excitement in the first period.

Cam Hillis took a tripping penalty at 19:31 that gave Fort Wayne their first power play of the game that would carry over into the second frame.

At the end of the first period, the Komets were outshooting the Fuel 15-8.

2ND PERIOD

At 10:41, Xavier Bernard took Fort Wayne's first penalty, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity that Andrew Bellant capitalized on with the first goal of the game. Anthony Petruzzelli claimed his first Fuel point with an assist on that goal along with Santino Centorame who extended his point streak to four games.

Jordan Martin took the next penalty of the game, an interference call at 13:18, but the Fuel killed off the penalty before getting another power play of their own with a second interference call on Bernard.

Carl Berglund took a cross-checking penalty 18:36, giving the Fuel another power play late in the second. It was Bellant who scored on the power play again, with Petruzzelli earning his second point of the night and Sam Ruffin claiming the other.

Despite still being outshot 20-17 after two, the Fuel headed into the third period up 2-0 over their in-state rivals.

3RD PERIOD

Bernard took his third penalty of the game, early in the third period with a slashing call. While Fort Wayne killed that off, it was Bernard who got on the score sheet next with a goal to break the shutout, making it 2-1.

Alexis D'Aoust scored for Fort Wayne to tie the game 2-2 at 11:21 despite a quick goal review after the play.

At 14:31, Connor Corcoran took a tripping penalty for Fort Wayne however they were able to kill off the penalty. By the end of regulation, the Komets were outshooting the Fuel 30-27 but the score remained tied at 2-2.

OVERTIME / SHOOTOUT

During the seven-minute overtime period, Fort Wayne outshot Indy 3-2 but both teams had ample chances going back and forth.

After seven minutes, neither team had scored and they headed to the shootout.

The Fuel sent out Bryan Lemos for the first shot who scored after it appeared Parks made the save but the puck trickled in. Berglund shot first for Fort Wayne but Driscoll denied the shot.

Colin Bilek shot next for the Fuel and scored, putting the Fuel up 2-0 in the shootout. Jack Dugan then scored the Komets' first goal in the shootout to stay alive.

Cam Hillis, the overtime goal scorer last night, shot and scored for Indy, winning the shootout 3-1 and sealing the game 3-2 for the Fuel putting them on a five game win streak.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 8, 2023 for Wintertainment and Do317 Night against the Wheeling Nailers. Tickets are available.

