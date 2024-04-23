Fuel Fall to Nailers in Game Three Overtime

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel headed to Wheeling for games three through five of the first round of the playoffs against the Nailers. Starting Monday night, they hoped to take a 2-1 series lead. Despite a late goal by Andrew Perrott and forcing overtime, the Fuel fell 3-2 to the Nailers.

1ST PERIOD

At 5:51, Fuel captain Seamus Malone took the game's first penalty for hooking but Indy was able to kill it off.

Isaac Belliveau, who returned to Wheeling's lineup tonight after an AHL call-up, opened the scoring at 11:40 with an even-strength goal. Just four seconds later, the Fuel headed to the power play after a tripping call on Tanner Laderoute.

After one period, Wheeling was outshooting Indy 12-5.

2ND PERIOD

At 1:28, the Fuel were issued a too many men penalty that Kyle Maksimovich served and the team was able to kill it off.

About thirty seconds after killing that penalty, DJ King sat for hooking, forcing Indy back to the penalty kill.

After killing that off, Indy took off with momentum, catching up to the Nailers in shots quickly.

Ultimately, that resulted in a good goal by Maksimovich to tie the game up at 10:02. A pair of defensemen in Matt Cairns and Chris Cameron claimed assists on that goal.

At 12:37, Belliveau took a tripping penalty which sent Indy to their second power play of the game.

It was Davis Bunz who scored next, for the Nailers at 15:18 to give them a 2-1 lead.

With about a minute to go in the second frame, Jordan Frasca took a cross checking penalty after putting Santino Centorame into the boards. The Fuel could not score before time expired in the second period but the power play would carry over to the third.

3RD PERIOD

Just 21 seconds into the third period, Kale Howarth took a penalty for high sticking. This forced some 4-on-4 play before Wheeling went to the power play.

Soon after, the game went back to 4-on-4 after Justin Addamo was called for slashing.

The Fuel gained momentum in the third period and surpassed Wheeling in shots. They were putting the pressure on which finally paid off when Andrew Perrott scored to tie the game, 2-2 at 13:39. Centorame and Maksimovich both had assists on the goal.

Indy kept their momentum and had a few more good chances without really letting Wheeling have any significant time with the puck. Eventually, time expired on the third without another goal and the game headed to overtime.

At the end of regulation, the Fuel were outshooting the Nailers, 33-24.

OVERTIME

Just thirty seconds into the overtime period, Justin Addamo scored on a 2-on-1 attempt to give the Nailers the 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

If necessary, the Indy Fuel will be back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum next week on Monday, April 29 against the Wheeling Nailers in the playoffs.

