2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 25-27 in Las Vegas

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and presenting sponsor FEVO announced today that the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will be held at New York New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 25-27, 2024.

The ECHL Summer Meetings will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase along with two days of Sales, Marketing and Communications meetings. FEVO, a leading social commerce company that makes it easy for friends to shop together on the sites of more than 900 brands across sports and live entertainment, is currently a preferred ticketing partner for the majority of ECHL clubs, having driven more than $3.4 million in ticket sales for those clubs during the 2023-24 season.

"We are proud to have FEVO as our partner for the sixth consecutive year with the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "These Meetings are a significant opportunity to bring all of our front office staff together from around the ECHL, meet with industry professionals from both in and outside of hockey, and prepare for the Season ahead. The 2023-24 Season marked the ECHL's highest average attendance since 1997-98, and the FEVO platform continues to play a big part in adding to our success."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 29 ECHL Member Teams as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America, including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation.

FEVO will be on site to share success stories from ticketing offices around the league and talk strategy for the upcoming season.

"I'm amazed at the growth we've seen from our ECHL partners over the last few seasons," said FEVO Founder and CEO Ari Daie. "It's a testament to the people we work with at both club and league level - they push the boundaries in a way that inspires and energizes us every day, and we're proud to be a part of these meetings each summer. It's the perfect place to thank our partners for the excellent work they're doing while collaborating on even bigger plans for the seasons ahead."

