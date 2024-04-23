Americans Lose Heartbreaker in OT

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, dropped the first game of the Mountain Division Semifinals 6-5 in overtime in front of a big crowd of 4,711 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Americans never trailed until the overtime period. Allen had two, two-goal leads (2-0), and (4-2), but Idaho battled back twice to tie the game, including two goals in the final two minutes of the second period to even the score at 4-4 after two periods of play.

The Americans had only three shots in the final frame but made one of their three shots count as James Hardie gave the Americans their third lead of the game with his first of the playoffs (5-4). Idaho tied the game for a third time as Patrick Kudla scored at 7:42 into the final frame to make it 5-5. Neither team could get the go-ahead goal until overtime, and it would end quickly.

The Steelheads capitalized on an unfortunate play in overtime behind the Americans goal that saw Idaho poke the puck into an open net for the 6-5 overtime win.

"Our guys gave it everything we had tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We controlled the play for the majority of the game, but a couple mistakes ended up costing us."

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday night at 8:10 PM CDT. The Americans return home for Game 3 on Friday night in Allen.

Idaho leads the best of seven series 1-0

Game 1 - Monday, April 22, Idaho 6 Americans 5 OT

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

