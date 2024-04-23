Fuel Fall to Wheeling in Game Four

April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - The Fuel continued the middle stretch of round 1 on the road in Wheeling for game 4. This game was all Wheeling as they shut out the Fuel 3-0.

1ST PERIOD

Special teams was the story of the first period. No scoring from the Fuel but a lot of pressure in their offensive zone. Both power plays were stopped by Fuel penalties.

With 10 seconds remaining on their first power play, the Nailers opened the scoring off the stick of Jordan Martel at 13:19, finding his third goal of the playoffs so far.

Two penalties were committed by each team and the shots fell in favor of Wheeling 7-5 with the Fuel not having a shot on goal in the final eight minutes of the period.

2ND PERIOD

The second frame was almost an exact duplicate of the first.

The Nailers posted the same amount of shots and Jordan Martel scored his second of the game at 14:21 on the power play.

Two penalties were committed by each side and the Fuel matched Wheeling with seven shots in the period.

3RD PERIOD

The game continued to be all Nailers as the Fuel struggled to find any action.

Nine shots for each side in this period and the final shot of the game was the nail in the coffin. David Jankowski scored on the empty net with 17 seconds left to make the final score 3-0.

The win gives Jaxon Castor his first playoff shutout.

If necessary, the Indy Fuel will be back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum next week on Monday, April 29 against the Wheeling Nailers in the playoffs.

