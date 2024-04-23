Swamp Rabbits Answer Back in Game 2

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tanner Eberle broke a deadlock in a wild third period to headline the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Game 2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears by a 4-2 score on Monday night. The win for the Swamp Rabbits splits the series at 1-1 heading into the next three games in Orlando this weekend.

Both teams repeated Game 1 and skated scoreless through 20 minutes of play. Jacob Ingham manned the net again for Greenville and staved away only four shots on net, while Evan Fitzpatrick turned away 15 in the opening frame.

The deadlock was finally broken by the Swamp Rabbits, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. Josh McKechney started off the scoring when he slammed a Colton Young effort in close range of the net past Fitzpatrick to push the Swamp Rabbits ahead 1-0 at 2:28 (Young and Quinn Olson assisted, the latter earning his first professional point). Following the goal, the Swamp Rabbits penalty kill was tested, needing to kill off a five-minute major due to an elbowing penalty assessed to Bobby Russell. The Swamp Rabbits thwarted the effort, and followed with a power play goal of their own, the only one of the series thus far. With 8:33 left in the second, Carter Souch, on the team's second power play, took a Sam Jardine pass on the left side of the zone and rifled a shot over Fitzpatrick's shoulder to double the Swamp Rabbits lead at 2-0 (Jardine and McKechney assisted).

The Solar Bears stormed out of the gate to start the third, tying the game at two in the blink of an eye during a wild scoring exchange. Brayden Low got Orlando on the board when he deflected a Jimmy Mazza shot past Ingham at 2:09 of the third, slashing the Greenville lead to 2-1 (Mazza and Aaron Luchuk assisted). Exactly 1:36 later, Spencer Kersten maneuvered the puck in close range of the Swamp Rabbits net and redirected it off of his body and by Ingham to square the game at 2-2 at 3:45 of the third (Darik Angeli and Alex Frye assisted). Ingham was replaced in net by Luke Richardson for the Swamp Rabbits, who didn't allow anything behind him for the remainder of the game. The switch kicked the Swamp Rabbits in gear: 51 seconds later, Carter Souch found Tanner Eberle streaking to the back of the net, resulting in a backdoor tap-in for the veteran to put Greenville ahead for good, 3-2, at 4:36 (Souch and Nick Prkusic assisted). Eberle's tally ended a scoring run od three goals between both teams over 2:27 of hockey in the third. Adding insurance for Greenville was Quinn Olson, who batted the puck out of mid-air on a skilled maneuver late in the game past Fitzpatrick to push the Swamp Rabbits ahead at 4-2, bringing the game to its final score (Anthony Beauchamp and Josh McKechney assisted).

Luke Richardson picked up his first career postseason win in relief, stopping all 11 shots he saw in 16:15 of work (1-0-0). Jacob Ingham started for Greenville, and turned aside 10 of 12 in 43:42 of game time.

The Swamp Rabbits, shift the series to Orlando for Game 3 on Friday night, April 26th. Puck drop at the Kia Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

