ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Greenville's Bobby Russell has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-2, Orlando at Greenville, on April 22.
Russell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head of an opponent at 3:06 of the second period.
Russell will miss Greenville's playoff games at Orlando on April 26 and April 27.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
