ECHL Transactions - April 23

April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 23, 2024:

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Blake Pietila, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster

Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.