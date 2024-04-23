ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 23, 2024:
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Blake Pietila, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford
