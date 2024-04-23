Lions Lose Game 3 and Now Trail Two Games to One
April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières lost 2-1 to the (Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. The Lions now trail the Admirals two games to one in the best-of-seven first round series.
The game's first period was a testament to playoff hockey at its finest with a fast-paced, robust style of play. Neither team, however, was able to light the scoreboard and after 20 minutes the teams were scoreless.
The Admirals were ultimately the first to score: In fact, Norfolk scored two in a row to take a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with both goals courtesy of Josh McDougall. The Lions then responded at 17:21 with a power play goal by Nolan Yaremko.
There was no scoring in the third period, despite the Lions' having numerous chances.
The series now heads south to Virginia, where the remaining games of the series will be played at Norfolk Scope, the Admirals home arena.
3 stars:
1st star: Josh McDougall, Norfolk Admirals
2nd star: Nolan Yaremko, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Yaniv Perets, Norfolk Admirals Norfolk
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 23, 2024
- Receive Financial Support with the Royals Youth Hockey Fund - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours Wellness Arena Extend Lease - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Lose Game 3 and Now Trail Two Games to One - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Mark Rassell Scores 23 Seconds into Overtime as Idaho Takes a 1-0 Series Lead on Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Fall to Nailers in Game Three Overtime - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Answer Back in Game 2 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.