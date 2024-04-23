Lions Lose Game 3 and Now Trail Two Games to One

April 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières lost 2-1 to the (Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. The Lions now trail the Admirals two games to one in the best-of-seven first round series.

The game's first period was a testament to playoff hockey at its finest with a fast-paced, robust style of play. Neither team, however, was able to light the scoreboard and after 20 minutes the teams were scoreless.

The Admirals were ultimately the first to score: In fact, Norfolk scored two in a row to take a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with both goals courtesy of Josh McDougall. The Lions then responded at 17:21 with a power play goal by Nolan Yaremko.

There was no scoring in the third period, despite the Lions' having numerous chances.

The series now heads south to Virginia, where the remaining games of the series will be played at Norfolk Scope, the Admirals home arena.

3 stars:

1st star: Josh McDougall, Norfolk Admirals

2nd star: Nolan Yaremko, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Yaniv Perets, Norfolk Admirals Norfolk

