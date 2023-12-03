Gauthier, Nailers Blank Wings, 4-0

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier turns away the Kalamazoo Wings

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers went through a gauntlet of eight games in 12 days, and on Sunday afternoon, they got to finish the stretch with a smile. Taylor Gauthier was superb between the pipes for Wheeling, as he stopped all 24 shots he faced. Dillon Hamaliuk was the offensive star of the game, as he scored twice, while Jordan Frasca notched three assists in the 4-0 Nailers victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers brought some good energy to the rink in the first period, as they outshot Kalamazoo, 13-8, and jumped out to a 1-0 lead. David Jankowski won a battle for possession in the corner, then wound the puck toward the slot, where Jordan Frasca immediately found Bobby Hampton for a flip-in from the right side of the crease.

The middle frame was even better for the home side, as two more pucks found the back of the net. The second tally of the afternoon came on the power play, and all six players on the ice touched the puck on its way in. Lukas Svejkovsky set up the strike, as he swept a puck to the top of the crease for a perfect redirection by Dillon Hamaliuk. Hamaliuk struck again 5:49 later, when he tipped in a low wrist shot by Thimo Nickl from the right point.

Isaac Belliveau tacked on one more goal in the third period for Wheeling, as he cruised around the back of the net, then jammed a wraparound inside of the right post. That was the final exclamation point on a 4-0 Nailers triumph.

Taylor Gauthier was perfect in goal for Wheeling, as he recorded his third professional shutout by denying all 24 shots he faced. Hunter Vorva received his first loss at WesBanco Arena for the Wings, as he made 31 saves on 35 shots.

The Nailers will have the majority of the week to rest up for another 3-in-3 weekend. On Friday night, Wheeling will travel to Indy for another battle with the Fuel at 7:00. Then, Saturday and Sunday, the Nailers will play host to the Tulsa Oilers and 7:10 and 4:10 respectively. Saturday's game is the next Big Six Promotional Game, which is Wheeling Wonderland. That night will have a Pom Pom Hat Giveaway, the Small Business Holiday Village, a chance to meet Santa and other characters, free hot chocolate, and the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

