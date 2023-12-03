Oilers Continue League-Best Streak, Earn 10th Win of Season

December 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Duggie Lagrone put the Oilers on the board first with his first of the season - an on-ice shot from the right point that was deflected by a Grizzly through Dante Gianuzzi's five hole. Jaxsen Wiebe extended his point streak to three games, netting his first professional short-handed goal with 5:16 remaining in the first period. Kyle Crnkovic secured the lone assist for his team-high 20th point of the campaign.

Cole Gallant cut the Oilers lead to one, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to beat Julian Junca 5:18 into the period. The tally was the only goal of the second frame.

Kishaun Gervais ended the game's goal drought with a top-shelf snipe set up by Karl Boudrias and Jimmy Lodge with 8:40 remaining to put Tulsa up 3-1. Tyler Poulsen closed the scoring on his team-leading eighth goal of the season with 5:08 left.

The Oilers head on the road for a Central Division tour, starting with a 7:00 p.m. CT tilt against the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 8.

Highlights:

- Duggie Lagrone netted his first of the season to open the scoring

- Karl Boudrias has three points in his last two games

- Kyle Crnkovic has 11 points in his last six games (4G, 7A)

- Kyle Crnkovic is on a six-game point streak

- Jaxsen Wiebe is on a three-game point streak and has goals in back-to-back games

- Jimmy Lodge is on a two-game point streak

- Kyle Crnkovic leads the team with 20 points

- Tyler Poulsen's eighth goal tied him with Michael Farren for the team lead

- Julian Junca stopped 27 of 28 shots

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.