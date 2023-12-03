Kalamazoo Falters in Wheeling
December 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-11-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost 4-0 to the Wheeling Nailers (9-9-1-0) at WesBanco Arena Sunday.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (2-4-0-0) performed admirably and made 31 saves in the contest.
Wheeling opened the scoring at the 11:02 mark of the first.
The Nailers struck again on the power play at the 2:40 mark of the second and made it 3-0 at the 8:29 mark.
Wheeling added another goal to make it 4-0 with 8:16 left in the game.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Wheeling took the final shot total, 35-24.
The K-Wings will be back in action Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (11-3-1-1) for Education Day at Huntington Center.
