Kinal's Late Goal Pushes Thunder Past Rush

Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman (back) battles the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - Roman Kinal scored with seven seconds left to push Wichita past Rapid City on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman tallied another power play goal while Peter Bates added two assists. Beck Warm was outstanding, stopping 27 shots to claim his fourth win of the year.

In the first, Wichita was awarded a power play when Blake Bennett was called for tripping. Dickman made it 1-0 at 2:40 for his 12th of the year. Bates fed a pass over to Aaron Miller, whose initial shot hit the post behind Connor Murphy. Dickman stayed with the play and put home the rebound.

The two teams skated through a scoreless second period, which was highlighted by some terrific saves by the netminders.

Alex Aleardi tied the game at 5:52 of the third. Logan Nelson found him cutting to the net. Aleardi got a backhand on the pass and redirected it just over Warm's blocker. The official didn't signal it a goal on the ice, but blew the whistle and the goal was reviewed. After a lengthy delay, the goal counted and made it 1-1.

With time running out, Bates took a feed from Kinal, skated through the neutral zone and tried to get a shot off near the right circle in the Rush zone. Kinal followed the play up down the slot and beat Murphy at 19:53 to help Wichita take a 2-1 lead.

Rapid City called a timeout to set up a play for the next faceoff. Time ran out and the Thunder earned the win.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play and has power play goals in five-straight. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Kinal finished the week with two game-winners and has five on the season. Dickman recorded his league-leading eighth power play marker and is just three shy of 200 for his ECHL career. Bates ends the week with seven points (3g, 4a) and two or more points in three-straight. Warm has wins in back-to-back starts.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next four starting on Thursday night to the Black Hills to face Rapid City.

