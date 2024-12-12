Oilers Bring Back Lockdown Cornerback

December 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the return of cornerback Kaytron Allen for the 2025 season.

Allen, was signed last season on April 26 th, just before the Oilers' fifth game of the season on the road against Quad City, where he would record an interception in his debut. The returning defensive piece played in 12 games for Tulsa with 65 tackles, 59 being solo, alongside one interception and 11 pass breakups, which lead the team.

The St. George, South Carolina native spent some time with Hutchinson Community College before finishing his college career at the University of Arkansas Monticello, where he recorded 143 tackles, nine interceptions, and 13 pass breakups in two seasons.

