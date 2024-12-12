Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Devon Johnson

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Devon Johnson for the 2025 season.

Devon Johnson (6-7, 320) is an Aurora, Illinois native entering his first year in the Indoor Football League. He has professional experience from in and out of the country! Now, the midwestern offensive lineman will stay close to home by signing with the Green Bay Blizzard for the 2025 season.

From 2014 to 2018, Johnson attended Ferris State University. He played 55 games, including 51 straight starts on the offensive line. The team made the playoffs each year Johnson played. In his final season, the Bulldogs finished with a record of 15-1 and were NCAA Division II National Runners-Up. Johnson had been selected for many awards throughout his college career, however, in that year alone, he was awarded a First Team AP All-American OL selection, First Team D2football.com All-American OL selection, Second Team AFCA All-American OL selection, First Team D2CCA All-Super Region 3 OL selection, First Team All-GLIAC OL selection, and he was named GLIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. As Johnson's senior season unfolded, professional teams noticed his outstanding play.

In the spring of 2019, Johnson became the second Ferris State player to earn an invitation to the NFL Combine. The Atlanta Falcons signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent, however, it was not meant to be. The Falcons moved on from Johnson, which opened up new opportunities. The former Bulldog became a midseason addition for the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. At the time, the Roughriders were tied for first place in the CFL's West Division. Johnson spent the rest of the year on the team's practice squad, gaining valuable experience while the Roughriders secured first place position in the west and advanced as far as the Western Final. He and the rest of the Roughriders were ready to pick up where they left off, but 2020 would pose new challenges.

COVID-19 made traveling to Canada difficult. As a result, Johnson took some time to coach and explore other professional opportunities. In 2024, he found a playing opportunity with the West Michigan Ironmen of the Great Lakes Arena Football (GLAF) league. The Ironmen were a playoff team but fell short in the championship game.

With great passion for playing the game and experience at many levels, including coaching, Johnson will join the Green Bay Blizzard for the 2025 season. The Blizzard had the third-fewest sacks allowed in the IFL during 2024, which was certainly a contributing factor to the team's historic 13-3 season. Johnson feels strongly about the influence linemen have on the outcome of the game. He said, "The offensive line is where the game is won - silent work, relentless impact, and unshakable brotherhood."

