Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman Sidney Walker

December 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers have added an anchor to the middle of the offensive line with the signing of former University at Buffalo center Sidney Walker.

"Sidney is a versatile, game-savvy center with good core strength to neutralize and stalemate blockers at the point of attack," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the athleticism as a move blocker, with the ability to work his feet into position to finish blocks after contact, and he plays with a nasty streak."

As a senior, Walker played seven games for the Bulls, with three starts at center. His year at Buffalo followed two seasons at Connecticut, where he faced high-caliber competition from teams such as Purdue, Clemson, Central Florida and Houston. Before UConn, he spent time at Kilgore Junior College in Texas, which holds a special place in his heart. At Kilgore, he joined the team as a walk-on and transformed into an NJCAA All-American honorable mention player in 2019.

Following his final season at Buffalo, Walker began his professional career overseas with the Porvoon Butchers in Finland's 1st Division. Walker performed at a high level and was named a First-Team All-Star as the best center in the league.

"I've gained more confidence and I just need to keep showing that I'm dominant at what I do. It's about putting in good effort and producing good film," said Walker. "I want to compete at center, or wherever I'm needed. I'll play receiver if you want me to because, at the end of the day, I just love to play football."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.