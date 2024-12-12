Freight Sign Long Island DB

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive back Jaiden Roe for the 2025 season.

Roe, a Riverside, California native, attended Notre Dame High School. He graduated playing three seasons of varsity football and, in 2019, was a scholar-athlete and principal's honor roll achiever.

As a junior, he recorded 69 tackles, one interception, eight sacks, and one touchdown. As a senior, Roe produced 89 tackles, one interception, and two touchdowns.

After high school, Roe played football at San Bernardino Valley College and earned second-team all-conference in 2020 while recording six interceptions.

In 2021, Roe transferred to Long Island University. During this season, he registered eight tackles in four games. The next season, he registered six tackles in 10 games.

In 2022, Roe was awarded NEC Fall Academic Honor Roll for the second year in a row and produced 16 tackles while appearing in 11 games.

During his last season with the Sharks, Roe was awarded first-team All-NEC (Northeast Conference). He also won FCS Football Central first-team All-NEC during this season.

"He'll be a great player for us," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's a high IQ player and knows where to be on the field at all times."

